Bernie Sanders campaign requested a recount after a recanvass of the Iowa caucus showed Pete Buttigieg held a lead of less than a hundredth of a percent in state delegate equivalents. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A recanvass of the Iowa caucus results reduced Pete Buttigieg's state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders to less than a hundredth of a percent but did not alter the split of national delegates between the candidates.

The result of the audit of 81 precincts showed that Buttigieg's lead in state delegates over Sanders had fallen to .08 percent as the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., received 26.186 percent and the Vermont senator received 26.182, according to polls released by the Iowa Democratic Party Tuesday.

Despite the changes, Buttigieg is still slated to receive 14 delegates to the national convention while Sanders will receive 12.

Sanders' campaign said Tuesday that they will seek a recount.

"We now believe a recount will give Sen. Sanders enough State Delegate Equivalents to put him over the top by that metric as well," Sanders' senior adviser Jeff Weaver said.

Both candidates requested a recanvass earlier this month, each citing miscalculations and other errors in the reported results.

Results for the caucus were delayed after issues related to an app meant to relay the results on the night of the Feb. 3 vote.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price announced he would resign in the wake of the issues surrounding the caucuses.