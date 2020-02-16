Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Thousands of Nevada Democrats took part in early voting for the state's caucuses on Saturday amid long lines and other complications at some voting locations.

The Nevada Democratic Party reported that 11,800 voters had participated in the process as of 5 p.m. on Saturday ahead of the official caucus date on Feb. 22.

During the early voting process, voters are asked to fill in their top three to five choices for the nomination with a new rule dictating that voting cards with only one candidate will not be counted.

Voters were instructed to select "uncommitted" for their second and third choices.

RELATED Virginia House passes bill to award electoral votes to popular vote winner

The ballots will then be transferred to several hubs in the state where they will be electronically scanned, stored and counted based on the voters' precinct locations on the caucus date.

If a voter's first choice does not receive enough support to be considered viable at that time their vote will be recorded for the next viable candidate on their list.

Some voters reported waiting more than three hours to caucus at Temple Sinai in Summerlin after a large turnout, while voters at the Henderson AFL-CIO union headquarters reported wait times of about 90 minutes.

RELATED Deval Patrick suspends campaign for Democratic nomination

In addition to the high volume of voter turnout, voters at some locations reported that there were not enough volunteers to operate the iPads that were used at the locations.

The Democratic Party elected to use a pen and paper system for voting, but provided iPads to assist with vote tallying and guiding voters through the check-in process.