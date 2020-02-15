Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A third member of an Oklahoma track and cross country team has died after being struck by a truck that hit several of his teammates earlier in February.

Family and friends announced via Facebook Saturday that Kolby Crum, a senior at Moore High School in Moore, Okla., had died to injuries sustained when a pickup truck crashed into six members of the team Feb. 3.

Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene and sophomore Yuridia Martinez died Feb. 4.

Three other students -- Shiloh Hutchinson, Ashton Baza and Joseph White -- are recovering from their injurieswere injured in the crash.

Baza was released from the hospital Feb. 3, and Hutchinson and White were released Feb. 6. All sustained multiple injuries.

The driver involved, 57-year-old Max Townsend, is charged with 13 counts related to the collision, including first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Officials said Townsend's son, Cody, died in an unrelated car crash the day before the incident.