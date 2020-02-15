Trending Stories

Lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of trying to extort Nike
Woman accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago gets 6 months in jail
Coronavirus: Europe reports first death; over 1,500 deaths globally
United Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max through Labor Day
U.S. soldier dies of non-combat-related incident in Djibouti
Moments from the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet
