Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have found the body of a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who vanished Monday and are treating her death as a homicide, particularly because they also found the body of a man nearby.

Police had been searching for Faye Swetlik since she was last seen playing in her yard Monday. Authorities said her body was ultimately found in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Greater Columbia, not far from her home.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts we're announcing we found a body the coroner identified as Faye Marie Swetlik," an emotional Byron Snellgrove, the chief of the Cayce Department of Public Safety told reporters.

Snellgrove said the girl's death is being treated as a homicide, although that is standard procedure when someone dies prematurely. He also said no arrests had been made.

Snellgrove also declined to speculate whether the man's body is connected to Faye's disappearance.

"This is a fluid investigation, and we are working diligently on it," he said.

The girl's discovery has shocked the small town of Cayce, which is located about 5 miles southwest of Columbia.

"I am just in tears," said resident Lisa Trotter, whose granddaughter attended school with Faye. "We all wanted Faye to be brought home safely. This really hits close to home and our entire community is devastated."