Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A now-dead Maryland man who was once considered a possible murder suspect by the popular podcast Serial has been identified as the probable killer in a different, 24-year-old cold case, authorities said.

Investigators said they used DNA evidence to link Ronald Lee Moore to the scene of Shawn Marie Neal's death in 1996 at a North Myrtle Beach, S.C., condominium.

North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden said advances in DNA technology prompted investigators to re-open the case in 2017, and they were able to match Moore to DNA found in the condo and on the victim's clothing.

Neal, who was 23 at the time of her death, worked for an escort service.

Moore, a convicted serial burglar from Baltimore County, Md., was mentioned in 2014 in a Serial podcast about the 1999 killing of resident Hae Min Lee. The podcast producers raised questions about the guilt of former boyfriend Adnan Syed, who was convicted, and identified Moore as a possible suspect. DNA tested in that case did not match Moore.

More died in 2008 while in a Louisiana prison on unrelated charges.