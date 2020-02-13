Jahsen Wint (L) and Amir Riep were being held on $100,000 and $75,000 bond, respectively. Photos courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff Office

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Two former Ohio State University football players pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of rape and kidnapping in an alleged incident that occurred off-campus earlier this month.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, appeared in Franklin County Court where they entered their pleas. Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner set Riep's bond at $75,000 and Wint's at $100,000.

Court documents indicate the 19-year-old alleged victim told police she was having consensual sex with Riep on Feb. 4 when she changed her mind and said she wanted to stop. Wint entered the room and both men raped her, she said. The documents say Riep made the victim record a video saying the sex was consensual. Riep later drove the woman home.

Officials said during Thursday's arraignment that the video recording had been obtained by police.

Ohio State University dismissed both football players from the team after their arrest. They each were charged with rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

In addition to setting bond, Ebner ordered both men not to attempt to contact the woman who reported the rape.

Went's attorney told WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio, that his client was "wrongly accused, he shouldn't be in jail and we're gonna prove it."

"These are some of the most serious and troubling allegations one can face," Riep's attorney said. "However, Amir maintains his innocence and is prepared to face these difficult times over the coming weeks and months."

Riep, a senior defensive back from Cincinnati, recorded 33 tackles in 37 games for the Buckeyes. Wint, a redshirt junior defensive back and former four-star prospect from New York, had 40 total tackles in 35 games for the Buckeyes.

