The Galaxy Z Fold is the latest folding phone to hit the market. Photo courtesy of Samsung

Samsung announced Tuesday the latest in its line of flagship Galaxy smartphones. Photo courtesy of Samsung

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Samsung has announced the latest in its line of flagship Galaxy smartphones during its annual Unpacked event.

The company introduced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra on Tuesday, as well as the foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

The phones of the new Galaxy S lineup while similar in design vary on the inside and in screen size, with the smallest and least expensive being the S20 with a 6.2-inch display followed by the S20+ at 6.7 inches and the S20 at 6.9 inches.

All three models have a Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will offer viewers a smoother picture experience, it said.

The phones will also see a sizable bump compared to its previous generation when it comes to their cameras.

However, while the S20 comes with a triple-camera setup of an ultra-wide, wide and telephoto lens, the S20+ and Ultra come with a fourth -- a 3D depth vision lens that Samsung says can better judge depth and distance. Also, the S20 Ultra comes with a 108MP camera compared to the 64 MP of the S20 and S20+. And when it comes to video, it'll be able to shoot in 8K, it said.

Samsung also equipped the three models with 5G connectivity.

"As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us," said TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics. "As all three S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people's lives."

While the S20 and S20 Plus will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink, the S20 Ultra will only share Cosmic Gray with the less expensive models but will also be available in Cosmic Black.

The three Galaxy S20 models will be available on March 6 with pre-orders beginning on Feb. 21, with pricing starting at $999.99 for the S20, $1,199.99 for the S20+ and $1,399.99 for the S20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's second iteration of a folding phone, but instead of the large 7.3-inch screen of the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip is a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display that is reminiscent of the older clamshell feature phones.

Samsung said it "folds and holds" its position, so the phone can sit up on its own without needing to be propped up.

The phone, which folds horizontally in its middle, can turn the display into essentially two screens, allowing one half to be used for controls and the other for viewing, it said. It also allows for two applications to be used simultaneously for multi-tasking.

When folded shut, messages can be viewed on a small 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display on its back.

"Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience," said Roh. "With Galaxy Z Flip's unique foldable design and user experience, we're redefining what a mobile device can be and what it enables consumers to do."

The phone also comes with flagship specs, including a 10MP front camera, a rear dual-camera setup and fast-charging compatibility.

The phone will be available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black starting Feb. 14 at $1,380.