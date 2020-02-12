A worker inspects a vehicle assembly at a Ford plant in Chicago, Ill. The National Association of Manufacturers hopes its "Creators Wanted" campaign will narrow a "skills gap" and drive more workers to the industry. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The National Association of Manufacturers advocacy group unveiled a new campaign Wednesday to encourage more students to eye careers in the industry and shore up a "skills gap" of about 600,000 workers in the United States.

Titled "Creators Wanted," the joint effort between the NAM and the Manufacturing Institute seeks to narrow the gap and increase the number of students in manufacturing training and re-training by 25 percent within the next five years.

The project also aims to improve public perception of the manufacturing industry. Right now, the approval rating is 27 percent among potential students' parents, the groups said.

"Parents have an outdated view of the industry," Creators Wanted manager Chrys Kefalas said. "They kind of see their grandfathers' manufacturing at play."

The groups will drive a 53-foot trailer to 20 states beginning in April to promote careers in manufacturing, and also attend the Republican and Democratic conventions this summer.

The campaign says 4.6 million new U.S. manufacturing jobs will open by 2028, more than half of which could go unfilled because of the gap and misunderstandings about modern manufacturing.

The NAM has support from President Donald Trump.

"For decades, the policy of Washington, D.C., on the subject of manufacturing was a policy best summarized in one word: surrender," Trump said last year at the group's convention. "Under my administration, the era of economic surrender is over, and the rebirth of American industry is beginning."

White House adviser Ivanka Trump will receive an award Wednesday at the annual NAM conference for her support of U.S. manufacturing.