Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Facebook has found and deactivated three networks based overseas for violating rules against "inauthentic behavior" on behalf of a government or foreign actor, the social platform said Wednesday.

The company said the largest network originated in Russia and primarily targeted Ukraine and neighboring countries. Another was based in Iran and focused mainly on targeting the United States and a third emerged from Myanmar and Vietnam.

All three networks had engaged in foreign or governmental interference on Facebook and Instagram, the company said.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said the three operations used phony accounts and user groups to spread misinformation.

"Each of them created networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing," Gleicher said in a statement. "We have shared information about our findings with industry partners.

"We're constantly working to detect and stop this type of activity because we don't want our services to be used to manipulate people."

In the Russia network, Facebook said it removed 78 accounts, 11 pages, 29 groups and four Instagram accounts that frequently posed as citizen journalists and commented on political news -- including public figures in Ukraine, Russian engagement in Syria and the downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014.

"Although the people behind this network attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to Russian military intelligence services," Gleicher said.

Eleven other Facebook and Instagram accounts were linked to Iran, and had shared posts about various topics that included the 2020 U.S. elections, Christianity and Middle East policies of the United States.

"Some of them attempted to contact public figures," Gleicher noted, adding that the Iran-based account displayed some links to another network Facebook removed a year ago.

The Vietnam-Myanmar operation -- more than a dozen accounts and 10 pages -- posed as independent telecommunications companies and posted disparaging content about other service providers in Myanmar, Facebook said. The company noted it was able to link the accounts to two Internet providers in Myanmar and Vietnam.