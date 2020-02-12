Patrick finished ninth in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night and didn't win any delegates. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, a late entrant into the Democratic presidential race, suspended his campaign Wednesday after a lackluster showing in the New Hampshire primary.

Patrick received just over 1,200 votes Tuesday and no New Hampshire delegates in a ninth-place finish -- behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang.

"The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create a practical wind at the campaign's back to go on to the next round of voting," Patrick told supporters in an email. "So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately."

Patrick entered the Democratic field last November and positioned himself as an alternative, hoping to appeal to voters dissatisfied with better-known candidates. He never gained traction in any polls and didn't meet party requirements to participate in the primary debates.

"I believe that America is yearning for two things: better outcomes and a better way," Patrick wrote. "I am not suspending my commitment to help -- there is still work to be done.

"We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk."