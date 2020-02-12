More than half of respondents said it is now easier for them to afford buying items in stores than it was three years ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- More than 60 percent of Americans say they are economically better off right now than they were three years ago at the start of President Donald Trump's administration, a survey showed Wednesday.

Gallup said 61 percent of respondents said their "personal situation" is comparatively better than it was in early 2017. The mark is the highest the pollster has ever recorded at this stage of a re-election year.

Exactly 50 percent said they were better off in three of the last five re-election years -- 2004, 1996 and 1992. When President Barack Obama sought re-election in 2012, the figure was 45 percent.

Thirty-six percent said they are not better off at this stage and 3 percent said they're no better or worse.

When asked if it's easier now to buy things in stores, 52 percent answered "yes" -- and 36 percent said "no."

Similarly, a Gallup survey last week showed a record number of Americans are optimistic about their personal lives and finances.

Both surveys might heavily benefit President Donald Trump in his bid to win another four years, as voters traditionally tend to vote with their pocketbook.

Wednesday's survey also showed most Americans credit Trump instead of Obama for the current strength of the U.S. economy. Thirty-seven percent said Trump deserves a "great deal" of credit, while 26 percent said the same of Obama.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.