Feb. 11 (UPI) -- After posting a poor showing in New Hampshire, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announced he was ending his presidential campaign.

Bennet made the announcement before his supporters Tuesday night in Concord as the state's caucuses' results rolled in, indicating he'd failed to win a single delegate after performing likewise last week in the Iowa race.

"I think it's fitting for us to end the campaign tonight," he said, after wishing well to those who were continuing on in the congested Democratic primary.

The 55-year-old senator said he would support the Democratic nominee and that he will do "absolutely everything" he can to ensure that President Donald Trump does not win re-election.

"But we can't stop there," he said. "As I've said, all across the state, and as I've said all across the country, it's not just who's in the White House -- we've got to win a majority in the Senate and I will campaign all over this country to make sure we win that majority in the United States Senate," he said.

Bennet, one of two Coloradans to throw their name into the primary hat along with John Hickenlooper, ran on restoring integrity to the White House, strengthening the middle class and fighting climate change.

However, his candidacy got off to a slow start as he entered the race a month later than expected due to being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He would formally declare his run in early May following a successful surgery, but after some 20 Democrats had entered the race including household names such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

Failing to gain admittance to any of the eight Democratic debates, Bennet was never able to gain a foothold in the polls.

When he joined the race in early May, he said his reason for running was that he didn't want to be the first generation in U.S. history to leave less to their kids.

"That's why I'm running for president," he said in a tweet. "Let's build opportunity for every American and restore integrity to our government."