Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished first and second, respectively, in the Iowa caucuses last week, and each is hoping for a boost in New Hampshire Tuesday. File Photo by John Nowak/CNN/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders may have the largest target on his back for the party's second nominating contest in New Hampshire Tuesday, after a strong performance in Iowa last week propelled him to a primary that's basically on his home turf.

The Democratic field stumped Monday in the key New England state following a debate there Friday and a rally by President Donald Trump, who officially is running in New Hampshire's primary, as well, although there are no other major Republican challengers on the state's ballot.

Sanders, a three-term senator from neighboring Vermont, won 12 delegates in Iowa and narrowly lost to former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was awarded 14. Sanders, however, is now looking to take command in the race with a win Tuesday close to his constituency.

All Democratic candidates, though, are hoping for a better outcome with the counting. A glitch with a mobile reporting app delayed Iowa's results for days, embarrassed the party and led officials to partly recanvass the ballots.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's also close to home in Tuesday's primary, finished third in Iowa and received eight pledged delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden was fourth and received six and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was awarded one delegate. Each candidate jockeyed for third place in multiple New Hampshire polls with Klobuchar receiving a boost from her numbers in Iowa.

Other candidates in the field -- businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick -- are hoping for a surge in New Hampshire.

Sanders' campaign said 7,500 people attended his rally in New Hampshire Monday night. Earlier, he said he's best positioned to defeat Trump in November and cited his support from a vast network of small donors.

"Unlike some of my opponents, I don't have contributions from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry or Wall Street tycoons," he said.

Buttigieg took aim at the president also, slamming Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal released Monday. At a rally in New Hampshire, he said the budget, which calls for cuts to domestic spending, shows Trump has failed to fulfill his promises to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare.

"Cuts to health. Cuts to education. Cuts to environmental enforcement and protection to keep our water and our air clean and our communities safe. He's even said Social Security ought to be on the chopping block," Buttigieg said.

Biden struck a similar pose at a campaign event.

"It's the United States of America," he said. "We're standing here handing out bread and food. Some of the little kids couldn't even pick the boxes up ... and this president of the United States as I speak is cutting [benefits]. What in God's name is happening to us?"

Klobuchar touted her experience, and said some voters, like herself, aren't comfortable with a socialist like Sanders as the Democratic nominee.

"I am also a fresh new face in politics and that my age, 59, is the new 39," she said. "I've actually gotten things done in Washington."

"I started running for office later than anyone who's in this," Warren told a crowd at a campaign event. "It was never about office. It was about what we could do to fix whats's broken, what we could do to repair our economy, what we could do to mend a democracy that's being pulled apart. That's what I want to see happen."

Yang pushed his proposal for a "Freedom Dividend," a universal income concept that would pay all Americans 18 or older $1,000 per month.

"This idea is not going anywhere," he said. "I believe this campaign has helped accelerate the end of poverty in this country by years, maybe even generations and that's something that's going to stand the test of time."

At his rally Monday night, Trump said he wanted New Hampshire to shake up the Democrats and called for independents to vote for the "weakest" candidate.

"Does anyone know who won Iowa?" he asked. "I don't know."