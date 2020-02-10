An HP sign outside of its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Xerox said Monday he has made a new bid for the company. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Business tech giant Xerox said Monday it has increased its offer to purchase larger HP for $24 per share, or about $34 billion, after the California-based information tech company rejected a bid last November.

HP's board unanimously jettisoned a $22 per share offer in November, claiming that Xerox undervalued the company. Xerox said its new offer would be for $18.40 per share in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share.

"Xerox's offer provides HP stockholders with both significant, immediate cash value, and meaningful upside via equity ownership in the combined company," Xerox said in its statement. "The headline offer price of $24 per share represents a 41 percent premium to HP's unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average trading price of $17."

Xerox said it met with some of HP's largest stockholders "multiple times" in hope of addressing some of their concerns in its hostile takeover bid.

"These stockholders consistently state that they want the enhanced returns, improved growth prospects and best-in-class human capital that will result from a combination of Xerox and HP," Xerox said. "The tender offer announced today will enable these stockholders to accept Xerox's compelling offer despite HP's consistent refusal to pursue the opportunity."

The offer is Xerox's latest attempt to take over HP. In January, Xerox said it would nominate 11 candidates to Xerox's board of directors. HP immediately pushed back, saying those nominees would not work in HP's best interest.

"These nominations are a self-serving tactic by Xerox to advance its proposal, that significantly undervalues HP and creates a meaningful risk to the detriment of HP shareholders," HP said then.