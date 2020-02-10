Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed during a shooting at a Walmart in Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed that two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting Monday morning.

"The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to conduct an investigation of the incident," state police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that special agents responded to the scene.

Officials said a call was made to authorities from inside the store describing an individual making threats and acting suspiciously.

Officers confronted the man when the shooting occurred.

Forrest City police identified the officers as Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington.

Varner was treated and released at a hospital in Forrest City, while Watlington was taken into surgery.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said the suspect was known to police but declined to immediately release his name.