President Donald Trump smiles at an event hosting small business owners in the East Room of the White House on August 1, 2017. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of small business owners in the United States say 2020 isn't a year they plan to be apolitical.

A new Gallup survey Monday said 60 percent of small business owners are paying a "lot" of attention to the presidential campaign, and 30 percent are paying "some" attention.

Of those polled, six in 10 said they approve of President Donald Trump's job performance -- a reflection of the strong U.S. economy and low unemployment.

More than half (52 percent) of business owners with revenues between $50,000 and $25 million expect their company would be better off if Trump is re-elected in November.

The majority of owners (32 percent) identified taxes as their greatest concern heading into the 2020 vote, followed by regulations (21 percent), healthcare (20 percent) and U.S. trade tariffs (15 percent). Climate change (7 percent) and immigration (5 percent) were much less of a concern.

Also, nearly 70 percent said they benefited from Republicans' 2017 tax overhaul. The law, the first major overall of the U.S. tax code in 30 years, slashed the corporate tax rate.

Gallup identified former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the only Democrat who rated more favorably than Trump among small business owners.

Gallup partnered with Dynata for the survey, which polled more than 1,200 small business owners.