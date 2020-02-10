Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy midshipman died over the weekend while taking a semi-annual physical readiness test, officials said.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the U.S. Naval Academy said Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, had died the day prior after collapsing during the 1.5-mile run of the test.

First responders performed "exhaustive resuscitation efforts" at the site before Carrillo was rushed to the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md., where he was pronounced dead at around 12:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the cause of his death was under review.

U.S. Navy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck offered his condolences to the Carrillo family, stating he and his wife, Joanne, join the brigade in mourning "the sudden and tragic loss" of Carrillo.

The academy announced on Saturday that a midshipman had died, stating his identity was being withheld for 24 hours so his family could be notified and out of respect for their privacy.

"The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman's family, friends and loved ones during this time of grief," it said in a statement, adding that counseling services and support were available to students, facility and staff at the school.

"I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him," 24th Co. Officers Lt. Sara Lewis said about Carrillo in a statement. "Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company."

Carrillo's two brothers, Dylan and Jake, are both Naval Academy midshipmen, the academy said in the release.