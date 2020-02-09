A quick-hitting storm system will spread accumulating snow to parts of the Upper Midwest Sunday. After a dry and seasonal day on Sunday in the Northeast, the storm will move into the region Sunday night.

A storm system racing through the northern U.S. the beginning of the week will bring a quick accumulation of snow to parts of the Northeast, before the Monday morning commute.

The fast-moving nature of the storm, and marginal temperatures, will limit the duration, amount and coverage of wintry travel in the Northeast. Still, a significant part of the snow is likely to fall Sunday night into early Monday over northern and western New York state and northern and central New England, when road surface temperatures will be lower.

Most areas can expect a blanket of 1-3 inches of snow, but 3-6 inches are forecast over the higher elevations of upstate New York and New England.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 8 inches is most likely in the highest elevations of the Adirondacks and western Maine.

Precipitation will likely start as snow from Ohio to northern Pennsylvania where cold air will hold on at the start of the storm, but a changeover to rain is expected throughout Monday.

Some areas could see an accumulation of snow to start, before things become slushy as warmer air is ushered into the region.

The storm is likely to bring rain along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston with temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s.

Forecasters warn that motorists venturing through the I-80, I-81, I-87, I-89, I-90, I-91 and I-93 corridors, where temperatures will be within a few degrees of freezing, should be prepared for areas of snow, slush and slippery conditions from Sunday night to early Monday.

As people head to the polls for the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, some wintry weather weather could return to the area.

A storm system moving into the mid-Atlantic to start the week could bring precipitation back into the area, especially to southern parts of the state. Cold air on the northern side of the storm could cause precipitation to fall as snow.

However, conditions could remain dry but chilly across the state if the storm fails to push far enough north.

Other weak systems could follow suit and deliver snow to the northern tier of the U.S. into the middle of February.