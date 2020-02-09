A man was arrested outside the White House on Saturday after telling a Secret Service member he planned to assassinate President Donald Trump while carrying a knife. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Police arrested a man carrying a sheathed knife outside of the White House for threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department report said that Roger Hedgpeth, a 25-year-old from Bradenton, Fla., approached a Secret Service police officer on patrol on Saturday and said he planned to kill the president.

"I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump," Hedgpeth told the officer, according to the report. "I have a knife to do it with."

The Secret Service then conducted a pat down search and confiscated a sheathed knife with a 3.5-inch blade that Heedgpeth was wearing on his left hip. Police said he also wore an empty pistol holder on his right hip.

Hedgpeth was placed under arrest and the arresting officer was advised by Secret Service that he was a critically missing/endangered person and a mental health patient.

He was then moved to a hospital for a mental health evaluation where he will remain until further notice.

Trump stayed in the White House this weekend.