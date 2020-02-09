Federal prosecutors filed a motion Sunday seeking to suspend the current sentencing schedule for former national security adviser Michael Flynn after he withdrew his guilty plea for lying to the FBI. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors filed a motion Sunday seeking a delay in the court case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The filing calls for a delay of several key deadlines citing that Flynn's recent request to withdraw his guilty plea on charges that he made a false statement to the FBI as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election may require additional testimony.

Flynn said that he received ineffective assistance from his former lawyers at the law firm Covington & Burling, which will require information and possibly testimony, according to the filing.

"The government requests that the Court suspend the current briefing schedule concerning the defendant's supplemental motion to withdraw his plea of guilty until such time as the government has been able to confer with Covington Regarding the information it seeks," the filing states. "While Covington has indicated a willingness to comply with this request, it has understandably declined to do so in the absence of a Court order confirming the waiver of attorney-client privilege."

Last month, U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan delayed Flynn's sentencing hearing from Jan. 28 to Feb. 27 in light of his decision to withdraw his guilty plea.

The filing Sunday does not specifically request a delay of the hearing but calls for the court to suspend the current briefing schedule.

Flynn asked to withdraw the guilty plea on Jan. 14, stating prosecutors broke its agreement for his cooperation when they requested he receive jail time instead of probation.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty.