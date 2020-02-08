Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Facebook has confirmed that its two verified Twitter accounts, @Facebook and @Messenger, were compromised by hackers.

The two accounts posted identical messages at 7 p.m. Friday evening saying, "Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter."

The posts have since been removed but the hack was reported by multiple media outlets, including CNN and The Hill, and screen captures of the tweets were shared on social media.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed Friday night that the two accounts were hacked "through a third-party platform."

At 8:49 p.m. Friday @Facebook tweeted that the company had secured and restored access to its Twitter account.

Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access— Facebook (@Facebook) February 8, 2020

OurMine, the group that appears to have taken credit for the hack, is also believed to be behind the recent hack of several NFL teams' social media accounts as well as 2016 attacks on Variety magazine and Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts.

The group positions itself as a security consultancy and claims the hacks are intended to draw attention to these accounts' security vulnerabilities.