Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy soundly beat analysts' expectations by adding 225,000 jobs for the month of January, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly report.

The report said the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6 percent.

Most experts projected a gain of 158,000 jobs for January.

Friday's report said the most gains were seen in construction (44,000), healthcare (36,000) and transportation (28,000). The leisure and hospitality industry also performed well, adding 36,000 positions.

A private analysis by ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday the U.S. economy added 291,000 jobs for January.

The Labor Department also revised up its December jobs report by 2,000 to 147,000.