Activists protest to oppose the Trump administration's immigration policies, in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked new immigration rules by the Trump administration that would make it more difficult for foreign visitors to remain inside the United States after their legal status ends.

In a 26-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs issued an injunction against the rules, announced in 2018, saying they run counter to federal law and need public scrutiny.

Under the proposal, some foreign visitors who might otherwise have had options to lawfully stay in the United States could face deportation.

Biggs' restraining order is permanent and adds to the temporary injunction she granted on the subject a year ago.

"International students and the campuses that depend on them are breathing a sigh of relief today in response to Judge Biggs' decision," Jane Fernandes, president of Guilford College and a plaintiff in the suit, said in a statement. "Even though the policy was halted [temporarily last] May, campuses were already feeling the negative effects, with rising anxiety among international students and concerns that future students would be discouraged from coming to study on our campuses."

The White House said the judge's decision puts American citizens at risk.

"[Biggs] issued a legally groundless and sweeping injunction that -- if not immediately lifted -- will guarantee the release of innumerable criminal illegal aliens into our communities putting citizens at dire risk."