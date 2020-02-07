The automaker said the moves will take effect on March 1. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company shook up one of its senior leadership posts Friday and designated executive Jim Farley as its new chief operating officer.

Farley will take over some of the responsibilities of the retiring Automotive President Joe Hinrichs on March 1. Farley has been Ford's business and technology chief.

The moves are part of the automaker's Creating Tomorrow Together strategy, which focuses on efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

"Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role," Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement. "Jim's passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known. He also has developed into a transformational leader with the imagination and foresight to help lead Ford into the future."

Ford also said Hau Thai-Tang, the company's chief product development and purchasing officer, will take responsibility for product line management.