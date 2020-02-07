Democratic presidential candidates are seen onstage at the party's primary debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif. The eighth debate will be staged in New Hampshire Friday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Seven presidential candidates will take the stage for the eighth Democratic debate in New Hampshire Friday night -- four days before the state votes in the second official nominating contest of the primary season, following the electoral chaos in Iowa.

The debate will be staged at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., and will air for three hours beginning at 8 p.m. It will be broadcast and moderated by ABC News.

The candidates who have qualified for the contest are former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and entrepreneurs Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

Candidates who did not meet party requirements to participate are former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney dropped out of the race since the last debate in January.

Qualifications for Friday's debate are that a candidate must have 5 percent support nationally or 7 percent support in early primary states, excluding Iowa. A candidate automatically qualifies if they received at least one pledged delegate in the Iowa caucuses.

Bloomberg has a legitimate gripe about not being included in Friday's debate. He's met the polling requirement but not the donor mandate, because the billionaire media mogul has declined to take any donations. He's paying for his campaign entirely by himself. Gabbard met the donor requirement but not the polling mandate.

The automatic qualification became a bit sticky, however, as party officials are still recovering from a tumultuous vote on Tuesday when a technical glitch in a ballot-reporting application only gave Iowa Democratic leaders partial results. Officials cited inconsistencies, but reported Thursday 100 percent of the results showed Buttgieg (26.2 percent) and Sanders (26.1 percent) in a virtual tie for first place. Both received 11 pledged delegates.

Warren placed third (18 percent/5 delegates), followed by Biden (15.8 percent/2 delegates), Klobuchar (12.3 percent/1 delegate) and Yang (1 percent).

Moderators at Friday's debate will be ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis. WMUR-TV Political Director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV News Anchor Monica Hernandez will also participate.

The next Democratic debate will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 9.