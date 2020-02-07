Alaska State Troopers discovered the plane crashed at around 1:50 p.m. Thursday about 12 miles southwest of Tuntutliak. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Five people were killed when a passenger plane crashed in western Alaska, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement it was notified Thursday of an overdue Yute Commuter Service aircraft that was traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk near the western edge of mainland Alaska.

The agency found the plane crashed at around 1:50 p.m. about 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak, which is near Bethel, authorities said.

A Blackhawk helicopter was dispatched from Bethel to the scene where authorities confirmed the four passengers and the pilot had died.

Alaska State Troopers said it is attempting to contact the victims' families.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Yute announced it had canceled all service for Friday. Earlier Thursday, Yute said it had put morning flights on hold "due to low ceiling in Bethel."

The National Transpiration Safety Board has been notified of the crash, authorities said.