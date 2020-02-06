Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced that al-Qaida leader Qassim al-Rimi was killed in Yemen.

President Donald Trump directed the United States to conduct a "counterterrorism operation" in Yemen that resulted in the death of Rimi who was the founder and leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP.

The White House said that AQAP committed "unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces" under Rimi.

"His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaida movement and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," the statement read.

Trump and the White House did not provide information about when the operation was conducted or how it was carried out.