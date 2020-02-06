President Donald Trump holds a newspaper reporting his acquittal Thursday at the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was set to make a statement at the White House Thursday following his acquittal by the U.S. Senate on two impeachment charges.

Trump said shortly after his widely expected acquittal Wednesday that he would be making a public statement at noon "to discuss our country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

The chamber voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on the charge of abuse of power and 53-47 on the charge of obstructing Congress. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to join Democrats on the former charge.

The Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to acquit him on two charges. Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The president used his first post-trial appearance at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington earlier Thursday to triumphantly hold up newspapers reporting his acquittal and to blast the "dishonest and corrupt people" responsible for his impeachment.

He seemed to take a shot at Romney, who in voting to convict Trump cited his religious beliefs.

"I don't like people who use their (religion) as justification for doing what they know is wrong," Trump said.