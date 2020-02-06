President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on February 7, 2019. Trump will again attend the event Thursday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will make his first post-impeachment trial appearance Thursday at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Attention will be trained on the president after the Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to acquit him on two charges, which was the expected outcome of the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.

The chamber voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on the charge of abuse of power charge and 53-47 on the charge of obstructing Congress charge. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to join Democrats on the former charge.

Trump will speak to a gathering of 3,500 at Thursday's prayer breakfast, which will include elected officials, diplomats and religious and political leaders. The all-day event is hosted by GOP members of Congress and organized by the non-profit Fellowship Foundation.

RELATED Senate acquits Trump on two articles of impeachment

Te event will begin at 8 a.m. EST.

The setting for the event should be favorable for Trump as he addresses staunch supporters within the evangelical Christian community.

Organizers have long discouraged using the occasion to make partisan political remarks and instead encourages speakers to talk about the role faith has played in their lives and careers.

Also set to attend is Taiwanese Vice President-elect William Lai Ching-te, raising the possibility he could meet with Trump. The visit by Lai, a staunch backer of the self-governing island's formal independence from China, is seen as the highest-profile trip by a Taiwanese politician to the United States in decades.

Analysts said it could have the potential to further strain ties between Washington and Beijing as the two nations continue to negotiate an end to the trade conflict and coordinate a response to a deadly coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China. Formally, the United States adopts a "One China Policy," which doesn't recognize Taiwan's officially calling itself the Republic of China.