Feb. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak publicly at the White House Thursday to address his acquittal of two impeachment charges in the U.S. Senate.

Wednesday, he tweeted he would discuss "our country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

Trump is scheduled to speak at noon EST.

Earlier Thursday, Trump blasted the impeachment saga in a speech at the 68th National Prayer Breakfast -- and Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the only GOP senator who voted to convict Trump on either charge. He favored convicting Trump on the abuse of power article, but voted to acquit on the second charge of obstructing Congress.

"Had failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election," Trump tweeted.

"The president did in fact pressure a foreign government to corrupt our election process," Romney told The Atlantic. "And really, corrupting an election process in a democratic republic is about as abusive and egregious an act against the Constitution -- and one's oath -- that I can imagine. It's what autocrats do."