Forecasters are putting a corridor from the Carolinas to Florida on alert for severe thunderstorms that may spawn tornadoes into Thursday night.

Thunderstorms with a potential for producing tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama will charge eastward throughout the day on Thursday into the first half of Thursday night.

The radar was already lit up with severe thunderstorms early Thursday morning across Alabama.

Destructive straight-line winds may become the primary threat from the severe weather as the storms congeal into an intense squall line, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. These winds can reach a maximum of 80 mph, leading to knocked down trees and power lines and power outages.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that tornadoes can spin up at any time along the violent line of storms, with flooding downpours also possible.

The worst of the storms will swing through Atlanta, Macon and Albany, Ga.; Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, Fla.; Greenville, S.C.; and Charlotte, N.C. during the day Thursday.

"The fast-moving nature of the individual storms, combined with their circulation, can easily produce wind gusts between 50 and 80 mph near the ground in lieu of a tornado," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

"The combination of high winds and saturated soil can allow trees to topple over rather easily, adding to the danger and raising the likelihood of power outages," he added.

By Thursday night, the severe weather will target the southern Atlantic Seaboard from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to Jacksonville, Fla.

The storms are likely to still pack a punch with downpours and damaging winds by the time they reach Orlando and Tampa, Fla., later Thursday night.

People across the area at risk for severe weather are urged to keep up-to-date with the latest watches and warnings for their location. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows should severe thunderstorms threaten.

The storms are likely to cause travel headaches for people flying into and out of Atlanta, with delays likely throughout Thursday.

Motorists on stretches of Interstates 10, 20, 59, 75, 85 and 95 will need to slow down in the heaviest downpours in order to lessen the risk of hydroplaning. Secondary roadways that are flooded should be avoided.

As AccuWeather began warning about late last week, the severe weather ramped up across the South on Wednesday afternoon across Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has compiled one dozen preliminary tornado reports during Wednesday and Wednesday night, with all of them occurring in Mississippi. Tornadoes will be confirmed and given ratings on the EF Scale as survey crews from the NWS examine damage in the coming days.