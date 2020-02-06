Feb. 6 (UPI) -- DNC Chair Tom Perez called Thursday for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after problems caused delays in reporting votes from Monday night.

Perez made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to ensure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

The Iowa Democratic Party responded in a statement without mentioning Perez or the DNC.

"Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP is prepared," Troy Price, state party chair, said in a statement. "In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns."

Results were delayed due to inconsistencies in the reporting of results after a new mobile phone app built by the company Shadow to tally results was not shut down or tampered with and had to be checked against a paper trail.

The New York Times analysis Thursday further showed failure to resolve "quality control issues."

"More than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses," the analysis found.

The results, which officially remain too close to call, have trickled in with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintaining a slight lead in the state delegate equivalents over Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

Despite the state delegate equivalents, Sanders declared victory Thursday, arguing that he had a significant advantage in the popular vote and accused the media of placing too much emphasis on standard delegate equivalent counts to proclaim the winner.

"Even though the vote tabulations have been extremely slow, we are now at a point with some 97 percent of the precincts reporting where our campaign is winning the popular initial vote by some 6,000 votes," Sanders told reporters at his New Hampshire headquarters. "And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory."

Earlier in the week, Buttigieg declared victory and became the first openly gay candidate in U.S. history to earn presidential primary delegates toward a major party's nomination process, whatever the final results may show.

"It validates for a kid, somewhere in a community, wondering if he belongs, or she belongs, or they belong in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country, there's a lot backing up that belief," he said.