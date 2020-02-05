Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Staff at New York City's Museum of Chinese in America have begun the last phase of removing artworks and archives from its long-term storage facility damaged by a fire last month.

The retrieval process began Jan. 29, less than one week after the fire damaged the Manhattan building. The facility also is a community and dance center.

In addition to damage to the building, the fire caused injuries to 10 people, including nine firefighters.

Museum staffers initially feared the blaze destroyed all of its archived collection -- some 85,000 museum pieces. But when they entered the building last week, they were able to retrieve at least 100 boxes worth of materials, about one-third of the collection.

A statement on MOCA's website said initial assessments indicated about 80 percent of items were water damaged, but much of the collection "appears salvageable."

On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department and NYC Buildings Department determined the rest of the building could be safely accessed, and workers were able to start removing the rest of the collection.

"They were very delicate," MOCA Director of Exhibits Herb Tam told the New York Daily News. "Surviving this kind of fire and water damage is going to be really tough. The ones that got pulled last week, many of them suffered pretty severe damage."

Some of the paintings and sculptures were so delicate, staffers and volunteers walked the items over to the museum and hand-delivered them instead of loading them into trucks.

MOCA is dedicated to collecting artifacts and artworks related to Chinese immigration in the United States. The collection includes the largest archive of The Chinese American Times, a rare Chinese typewriter from 1926, textiles, photos and other rare artifacts.