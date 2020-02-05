Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate Chamber for the impeachment vote of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Senate voted Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power, an expected outcome to the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.

The chamber voted 52-48 in favor of the president.

A two-thirds majority vote was required to remove him from office on the charge, meaning 20 Republicans would have had to break ranks and vote with Democrats.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only one to do so.

It was the first of two votes the Senate was scheduled to conduct, the second on a charge of obstruction of Congress.

Should they vote to convict on that charge, a prospect considered unlikely, Trump would become the first U.S. president to be removed from office under the impeachment process.

Trump's Republican Party supporters control the chamber and had shown no indications of wavering in their stated intentions of acquitting him on charges that say he abused his power in pressing Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden last year and obstructed the House investigation that followed.

"I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice," Romney said earlier Wednesday when announcing his plans to vote in favor of conviction. "I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am."

He said Trump was "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."

Wednesday's vote follows Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, during which bitter political divisions were put on display.

Before the speech, the president refused to shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. After he finished, Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump's address. Trump did not mention his impeachment and instead focused mainly on his administration's record.

During the impeachment trial, senators served as jurors as Democratic managers argued their case that Trump abused his power and stonewalled the House investigation that ultimately resulted in his impeachment, on both articles. In closing arguments Monday, Democratic managers said failing to remove Trump from office would show the president is above the law.

At the center of the case was Trump's decision to withhold hundreds of millions in military aid to Ukraine and his pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations of Biden and his son Hunter Biden, a former board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Democrats argued the aid and a White House visit for Zelensky were used as leverage to obtain the Biden investigations.

White House attorneys countered that Democrats haven't provided sufficient evidence of what motivated the decision to delay the aid, which was ultimately sent in September. Trump's team has dismissed the entire impeachment effort as a partisan attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

As lawmakers voiced their opinions Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell summed up the GOP view by calling for Trump's acquittal.

"We must vote to reject the House abuse of power," he said. "Vote to protect our institutions. Vote to reject new precedents that would reduce the framers' design to rubble. Vote to keep factional fever from boiling over and scorching our republic. Vote to acquit the president of these charges."

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, widely considered a potential "swing" voters, have both said they will vote to acquit.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said Republicans' refusal to hear testimony from key witnesses or allow new evidence uncovered since the House impeachment showed they were not interested in putting on a fair trial.

"The Republicans refused to get the evidence because they were afraid of what it would show, and that's all that needs to be said," he said.