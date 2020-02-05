Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on January 22 for opening arguments in his sexual assault trial. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood powerbroker Harvey Weinstein will face his final accuser Wednesday in his Manhattan rape trial that is now in its third week.

Actress Lauren Marie Young, who accused Weinstein of groping her in a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel room in 2013, was set to testify Wednesday to conclude a string of emotional witnesses at the former producer's trial.

Jessica Mann, 34, testified under cross-examination Tuesday that she had an on-again, off-again consensual sexual relationship with Weinstein, who she referred to as "my rapist." She's accused him of sexually assaulting her twice in 2013. Tuesday was her second day under cross-examination after she broke down on the stand Monday and brought the hearing to a temporary halt.

"I know the history of my relationship," Mann said in court. "It's complicated and it's difficult. I don't need an excuse. I own my behavior."

Weinstein's attorneys suggested that Mann enjoyed being connected to Weinstein, noting that she accepted invitations to numerous Hollywood parties and asked him to support her for membership into an exclusive club. Mann said she kept in touch with Weinstein out of fear.

The 67-year-old Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison if he's convicted. He has said all the sexual encounters mentioned at trial were consensual. Once one of the most powerful figures in the movie business, he faces one charge of first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape.