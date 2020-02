The release of more Iowa caucus results didn't significantly change the placement of the candidates Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Pete Buttigieg held onto the slightest of leads over fellow presidential contender Bernie Sanders Wednesday night with only a few precincts left uncounted in the of the Iowa Democratic primary.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting -- up from the 62 percent released Tuesday -- the former South Bend, Ind., mayor had 550 state delegate equivalents, or 26.2 percent, to Vermont Sen. Sanders' 546, or 26.1 percent.

The field was largely unchanged with the release of the new numbers, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren receiving 18.2, former Vice President Joe Biden receiving 15.8 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar receiving 12.2 percent. Andrew Yang has 1 percent and Tom Steyer has 0.3 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Michael Bennet and former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick weren't on the Iowa ballot.

Results from Iowa have been delayed for nearly two days after the state's Democratic Party had difficulties using a new app designed to report delegates Monday night. The candidates have since moved on to campaigning in New Hampshire, which is scheduled to hold the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.