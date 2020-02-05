Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Pete Buttigieg held onto the slightest of leads over fellow presidential contender Bernie Sanders Wednesday night with only a few precincts left uncounted in the of the Iowa Democratic primary.
With 97 percent of precincts reporting -- up from the 62 percent released Tuesday -- the former South Bend, Ind., mayor had 550 state delegate equivalents, or 26.2 percent, to Vermont Sen. Sanders' 546, or 26.1 percent.
The field was largely unchanged with the release of the new numbers, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren receiving 18.2, former Vice President Joe Biden receiving 15.8 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar receiving 12.2 percent. Andrew Yang has 1 percent and Tom Steyer has 0.3 percent.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Michael Bennet and former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick weren't on the Iowa ballot.
Results from Iowa have been delayed for nearly two days after the state's Democratic Party had difficulties using a new app designed to report delegates Monday night. The candidates have since moved on to campaigning in New Hampshire, which is scheduled to hold the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.
2020 Democratic presidential candidates, from left to right, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar gather onstage for a debate in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14.
in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Biden speaks at a community event at Iowa Central Community College, in Fort Dodge on January 21.
Biden speaks at a community event at Iowa Central Community College, in Fort Dodge on January 21. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Klobuchar speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines on Sunday. She has said she would leave some troops in the Middle East but at a lower level.
could alleviate the violence and tension felt with the United States. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Klobuchar speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines on Sunday. She has said she would leave some troops
in the Middle East but at a lower level. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Sanders responds to a question at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He has spoken out against high medical costs and tech giants.
Sanders is cheered by supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Ames on Saturday. Sanders also unveiled a plan to completely wipe out $1.6 trillion in student debt.
that aims to improve water quality, public transit and the national Highway Trust Fund. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Warren responds to a question at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum.
more troops to the Middle East but suggested the United States continue to remain engaged. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang responds to a question at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He raised more than $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of campaign fundraising.
Sanders is cheered by supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Ames on Saturday. Sanders also unveiled a plan to completely wipe out $1.6 trillion
in student debt. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Warren speaks at a block party for community activists in Des Moines on January 18. The Massachusetts senator unveiled a plan to cancel most Americans' federal student loan debts
and said she will begin on her first day in the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Warren responds to a question at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund investor, has makeup applied before going on a post-debate program in Des Moines on January 14. Steyer says that his experience building a business and creating jobs sets him apart
from other candidates. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang responds to a question at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He raised more than $16.5 million
in the fourth quarter of campaign fundraising. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo