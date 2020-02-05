Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added nearly 300,000 jobs during the month of January, the greatest monthly gain in five years, an analysis from ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday.

The private report said 291,000 total jobs were added, the best mark since 2015.

Many Wall Street analysts projected a growth of about 150,000 jobs.

Wednesday's report said the greatest gains were reported in the leisure and hospitality industry (96,000), education and health services (70,000) and business and professional services (49,000).

The goods-producing sector, led by construction, added 47,000 jobs, its best mark in a year. Manufacturing jobs increased by 10,000.

The U.S. Labor Department will issue its official jobs report on Friday.