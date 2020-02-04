Wendy's said it expects breakfast sales to account for at least 10 percent of its daily business. File Photo by Rob Wilson/Shutterstock/UPI

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Fast food chain Wendy's announced Tuesday it will begin serving breakfast at locations across the United States in about a month.

While fast food staples like McDonald's and Burger King have been serving breakfast nationwide for years, Wendy's has only had a morning menu at limited locations. Beginning March 2, the Ohio-based chain will launch its breakfast menu with items that include the "Breakfast Baconator," a honey butter chicken biscuit and a "Frostyccino."

"People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they're currently getting," Wendy's U.S. President Kurt Kane said.

Market researchers at NPD Group found that breakfast has shown consistent growth in recent years and has been the only time of day to show growth year to year.

Wendy's said it expects national breakfast sales will account for at least 10 percent of its daily sales.