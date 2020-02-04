Feb. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the State of the Union address Tuesday night, one day before the Senate votes in his impeachment trial.

The president is expected to speak at 9:10 p.m. EST at the U.S. Capitol.

Among the special guests Trump's invited to the event are:

-- Stephanie Davis and her daughter, Janiyah Davis, to illustrate Trump's education policies.

-- Kelli Hake, whose husband was killed in a terror incident linked to Iranian Gen. Qaseem Soleimani, and her son, Gage Hake.

-- Jody Jones, whose brother, Rock Jones, was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

-- Paul Morrow, an Army veteran whose company will help build new F-35 jets.

-- Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz.

-- Tony Rankins, a veteran who beat a drug addiction and underwent job training to be reunited with his family.

-- Robin Schneider and her daughter, Ellie Schneider, who was born premature.

-- Ivan Simonovis, the former chief of police in Caracas, Venezuela, who immigrated to the United States.

Meanwhile, at least five House Democrats said they plan to boycott Trump's speech, including Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Al Green of Texas, Hank Johnson of Georgia and Frederica Wilson of Florida. Each skipped last year's State of the Union, in addition to Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. It's unclear if Lewis will attend this year's event after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Rep. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., will be giving the Democratic response to Trump's speech in English and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will give the Spanish response.