Protesters rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 31 during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Senate reconvened Tuesday and lawmakers will make concluding comments before moving on to the final phase of the impeachment trial, the vote.

Their remarks will precede the final impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected to acquit the president on two impeachment charges related to his Ukraine dealings last year -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democratic House managers made final arguments Monday for removing Trump, urging senators to show a U.S. president is not above the law. Both sides were given two hours to make their closing arguments.

The Senate voted last week not to hear from any witnesses or introduce new evidence.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., floated the idea of censuring Trump as a lesser punishment that could get some bipartisan traction, but he said he doesn't think the proposal would get much support.