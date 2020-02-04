Senators will make their final comments Tuesday before taking a impeachment vote against President Donald Trump Wedneday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Senate will convene Tuesday morning to make concluding comments before making their final impeachment vote against President DonaldTrump in Washington, D.C.

Their remarks will set the stage for the impeachment vote on Wednesday, where Trump is likely to be acquitted.

The Democratic House managers made their final arguments Monday for removing Trump, arguing that failure to do so would show that a U.S. president is above the law. Both sides were given two hours to make their closing arguments.

The Senate voted last week not to hear from any witnesses, essentially leaving House managers and the president's defense team to their closing arguments Monday. President Trump will deliver his State of the Union later Tuesday.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., floated the idea of censuring Trump as a lesser punishment that could get some bipartisan traction instead of what is likely to lead to a Senate acquittal but he said he did not think the proposal would get much support.