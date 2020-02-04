Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs running back Damien Williams finds an opening against the 49ers in the first half. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and the Chiefs defense celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Garoppolo (C) is sacked in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Garoppolo lies on the field in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after the go-ahead touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) and safety Tarvarius Moore leave the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (C) celebrates with teammates on the field after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs made their comeback to win the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs Cam Erving kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after Kansas City overcame a deficit of 10 points to win the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we have preached all year long." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 million people watched as the Kansas City Chiefs made a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the San Fransisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, representing a slight uptick in viewership from last year's game, according to preliminary data.

The Nielsen company said Monday preliminary results show the Fox telecast drew an average audience of about 99.9 million viewers -- up from the 98.5 million viewers who tuned in last year to watch the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

However, the increase in viewership ends a four-year decline that began in 2015 that saw a record 114.4 million viewers for Super Bowl XLIX between New England and the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Nielsen's data, 69 percent of U.S. homes with televisions in use had their dials turned to the Super Bowl.

On social media, users made roughly 44 million interactions online about the game, making it Sunday's most "social TV program" and the most social telecast of the year, Nielsen said.

While the game drew lots of attention online, it was the halftime show that most engaged posters. The most Twitter interactions during the game occurred immediately following the performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Nielsen said, stating the pair generated some 144,000 interactions on the platform.

Jeniffer Lopez also earned the game's "top social talent account," Nielsen said, by generating 2.2 million engagements -- dwarfing the 514,000 engagements Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes garnered as the "most socially engaging athlete account."

The television ratings company also said the cost for a 30-second commercial spot hit a record $5.4 million for the game, a $160,000 increase over last year. During Super Bowl I in 1967 -- the only one that was simulcast on two networks, NBC and CBS -- the same chunk of airtime cost $37,500.