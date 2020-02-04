Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man faces a manslaughter charge for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross-country athletes, killing two and injuring several, authorities said.

Officials said the driver, Max Leroy Townsend, ran his truck into the group Monday in suburban Oklahoma City. He also struck several vehicles, authorities added.

Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene Monday and sophomore Yuridia Martinez died Tuesday after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Kolby Crum, a senior, remains in critical condition and Joseph White, also a senior, is no longer in critical condition but remained hospitalized. Shiloh Hutchinson, a junior, underwent surgery for a broken arm and a broken leg and Ashton Baza, a sophomore, was released after being treated for a broken leg and a broken ankle.

Townsend also faces six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

"Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend," district Superintendent Robert Romines said in a statement. "While members of the Moore High School cross country/track team were running on the sidewalk, six of them were violently struck by a vehicle.

"Please keep our students, staff, and families in your thoughts and prayers."

Townsend's son Cody died in an unrelated three-vehicle collision the previous day, police said.