Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man faces a manslaughter charge for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross-country athletes, killing one and injuring several, authorities said.

Officials said the driver, Max Leroy Townsend, ran his truck into the group on Monday in suburban Oklahoma City. He also struck several vehicles, authorities added.

Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died and three other students were listed in critical condition.

Townsend also faces six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

"Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend," district Superintendent Robert Romines said in a statement. "While members of the Moore High School cross country/track team were running on the sidewalk, six of them were violently struck by a vehicle.

"Please keep our students, staff, and families in your thoughts and prayers."

Townsend's son Cody, police said, died in an unrelated three-vehicle collision the previous day.