Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Democrats running for the chance to take on President Donald Trump in November believe they have performed well in Iowa in the first contest of the 2020 primary season, but they don't yet know exactly how well.

Iowa electoral officials are trying to sort out a "reporting issue" that's delayed the results of Monday's caucuses, which has marred the key opening hurdle for the party's hopefuls.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, told reporters in a brief phone call early Tuesday the caucus results were delayed by malfunctioning smartphone apps and would be reported "later today." He emphasized the delay is the result of a reporting issue and not hackers or another type of intrusion.

No results had been announced due to the technical glitch, blamed on problems with a results reporting app distributed to precinct chairs shortly before Monday's caucuses.

Some Iowa precinct chairs had noticed problems with the app during tests earlier Monday but assumed they were only sporadic issues, the Des Moines Register reported. However, the issue turned into a paralyzing malfunction after the caucuses concluded, and organizers found they were unable to log into the app.

"They literally have no verified results right now, so we won't know anything until sometime Tuesday," said one campaign adviser.

"We have no sense when results might come in," said Anita Dunn, an adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden. "We are ... very concerned with what they might release: The alignment numbers are not adding up.

"It's a total meltdown."

Unable to declare victory or concede defeat, Biden left Iowa for New Hampshire, the next stop on the primary calendar. It will stage its primary next Tuesday.

Biden

"From all indications, it's going to be close," he said. "We're going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don't know what it is yet, but we feel good about how we are."

The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has led some of the recent polls, released its own internal polling numbers showing him as the winner with 30 percent of the vote in nearly 40 percent of precincts.

"I have a good feeling when [results are announced], we'll be doing well in Iowa," the Vermont senator said.

The Sanders' camp's figures showed former South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg second with 24.6 percent, followed by 21.2 percent for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 12.4 percent for Biden. Not all precincts, however, were included in Sanders' numbers.

"We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed," Sanders' adviser Jeff Weaver said.

In a speech to supporters, Warren focused on criticism of Trump.

"[Tuesday] Donald Trump will make a speech about the state of the union," she said. "But I have a message for every American: Our union is stronger than Donald Trump. And in less than a year, our union will be stronger than ever when that one man is replaced by one very persistent woman."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar promised to press forward amid the Iowa mystery.

"We know there are delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight," she told a crowd Monday night. "Somehow, someway, I'm going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire."

Buttigieg said he's confident he's the big winner in the Hawkeye State.

"We don't know all the results, but we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation," he said. "Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."