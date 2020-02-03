Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, pictured, dismissed the No. 2 official at the department, he said Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Monday he fired Deputy Secretary James Byrne effective immediately after he "lost confidence" in his abilities.

Wilkie made the announcement about Byrne, who was confirmed by the Senate just five months ago, in a statement. He was confirmed by an 81-11 vote in last September after serving as an acting deputy for more than a year.

Wilkie's statement gave no indication specifically what led to Byrne's dismissal.

"I dismissed VA Deputy Secretary James Byrne due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne's ability to carry out his duties. This decision is effective immediately," Wilkie said.

The VA has recently come under fire after scrutiny when the agency's Inspector General failed to bring charges in the case of a House staff member who said she was sexually assaulted at the VA hospital in Washington, D.C.

Navy veteran Andrea Goldstein, who was at the heart of the assault investigation, criticized Wilkie Monday, saying the secretary suggested she lied about her assault in a letter to House Veterans Affairs committee Chairman Mark Takano.