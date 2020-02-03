Talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington on February 28, 2009. Limbaugh announced during his radio show Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Radio host Rush Limbaugh announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, told listeners to The Rush Limbaugh Show that his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 and that he will begin undergoing treatment, which will cause him to miss some shows.

"I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me," he said. "But there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I'm undergoing treatment."

Limbaugh said that he plans to be off the air Tuesday and return to the show Thursday.

"My intention is to come here every day I can and do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction," he said.

Limbaugh's radio career began in the 1970s and he has hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show in national syndication for 31 years.

His radio contract was set to end later this year and he renewed his deal with syndication company Premiere Radio Networks in January.

"Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend and I know he will handle the situation with courage and grace," said Rich Bressler, president of Premiere's parent company iHeartMedia. "I know millions of people nationwide join me and all of iHeart in wishing him a full recovery."