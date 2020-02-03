Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said they have apprehended a Michigan inmate who was mistakenly released last month while being transferred to Ohio.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said in a statement Sunday that Talleon Stephon Brazil who was released by Ohio authorities on Jan. 21 was arrested by authorities in Detroit on Saturday.

Brazil, 31, was arrested by the state's Absconder Recovery Unit at around 4 p.m. after he was discovered in a Detroit residence following days of surveillance and intelligence gathering, authorities said.

"We are glad this came to a quick resolution," said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. "And we appreciate all the assistance from our law enforcement partners who worked so cohesively to make this happen."

Brazil was serving a 15-40-year prison sentence for a 2010 conviction on a slew of charges, including unarmed robbery, carjacking and firearms possession by a felon, when on Jan. 14, Ohio authorities transported him to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office in Portsmouth, Ohio, where he faces a series of drug-related charges.

However, instead of keeping him in custody, Brazil was "improperly released" on bond Jan. 21 and was picked up by family members who drove him to Detroit.

RELATED Connecticut man accused of killing wife dies

The search for Brazil began Jan. 30 after Ohio authorities contacted the Michigan Department of Corrections concerning Brazil's release.

Brazil was arrested after his family was contacted by authorities who said Brazil is required to turn himself in, which he did not do.

Authorities said he may face additional charges related to his attempts to elude recapture.