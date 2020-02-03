Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the sixth primary debate on December 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Iowa Democrats will head to their precinct caucuses Monday to vote for their choice for the 2020 U.S. presidential race among a historical large field of candidates and no clear front-runner.

The caucuses officially begin the 2020 primary season, which will ultimately lead to party presidential nominations this summer.

Under Iowa's Democratic Party caucus system, members will gather at 1,678 neighborhood locations across the state, or at one of 87 "satellite caucus" locations around the world, to cast a ballot for their choice for the Democratic nominee among 11 candidates.

They will vote for delegates for the Iowa state party convention who will support the various candidates, which in turn will correlate to the number of delegates for each candidate sent on to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee July 13-16.

The winner of the Iowa caucuses has traditionally been declared based on the number of "state delegate equivalents" they receive. That will also be the case this year, but crucially in such a crowded field with no clear favorite, there is also something new that could allow those not emerging with the most delegates to declare continuing momentum.

During each caucus meeting, attendees are first asked to physically group themselves by presidential choice -- this is called the "first alignment." Candidates not garnering at least 15 percent in this initial round are declared non-viable, and their supporters can either join other groups or try to persuade others to join them.

Then, a second vote is called, the "final alignment," on which the delegate awards are based. While the number of delegates won has always been reported, the raw numbers achieved by candidates in the first and second alignments have never been released -- but starting this year they will be.

This will produce three levels of results and could allow candidates who don't "win the caucus" by the traditional measure of pledged delegates a chance to claim strength based on good showings in the raw vote totals.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders topped an Emerson College poll Sunday that showed him with 28 percent support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 21 percent -- followed by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (15 percent), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (14 percent) and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (11 percent).

However, 34 percent said there is still a chance they could change their vote.

After Iowa, the New Hampshire primary will occur Feb. 11, followed by the Nevada caucuses on February 22. Early primary voting will begin in California on Monday.